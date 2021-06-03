Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Old Republic International Call Options (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,397% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $44,521 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

