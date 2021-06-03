Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 6,179.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,317 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Stratasys worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

