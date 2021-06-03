Strong (STRONG) Trading 16.2% Higher This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Strong has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for $131.10 or 0.00350740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00283935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00187914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.01257555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,305.41 or 0.99802449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

