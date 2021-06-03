StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $802,466.64 and $584.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,547,372,054 coins and its circulating supply is 17,134,177,700 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

