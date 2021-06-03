Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 1,364 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $2,049,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.71. 1,253,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,753,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

