Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,523,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.40. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

