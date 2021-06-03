Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

