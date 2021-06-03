Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,421.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,295.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

