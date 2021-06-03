Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.06. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,358,138 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $1,729,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

