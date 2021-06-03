Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

