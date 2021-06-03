SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.06. SunOpta shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 1,648 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,128. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.