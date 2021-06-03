SVB Leerink Raises NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $30.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NeuroPace stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 1,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,441. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
