SVB Leerink Raises NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $30.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 1,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,441. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 in the last quarter.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.