Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE:MSA opened at $169.67 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $164,078,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

