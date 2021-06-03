Swiss National Bank Buys 58,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Colfax worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $11,119,322 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

