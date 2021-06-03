Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Crocs worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $109.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

