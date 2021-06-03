Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $34.40 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

