Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.35

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 9882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

