Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 130,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,203 shares of company stock worth $10,884,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

