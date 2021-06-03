Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.88 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNCR. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 4,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

