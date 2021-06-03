T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.79 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

