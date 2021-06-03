TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.02

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 472632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -174.53 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,377,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares during the period.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.