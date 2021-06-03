Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.51. Target posted earnings of $3.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $13.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of TGT opened at $228.38 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $229.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

