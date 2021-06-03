Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

TH remained flat at $$3.95 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $399.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

