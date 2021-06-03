Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $3,498,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $693.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
