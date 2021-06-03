Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $3,498,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $693.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.58.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

