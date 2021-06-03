TE Connectivity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,397 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,130% compared to the average daily volume of 242 call options.

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $137.17 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.