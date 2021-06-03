TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMVWY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. 35,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

