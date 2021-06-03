Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Price Target Cut to GBX 75

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.
TGP opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.61 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. Tekmar Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.
Tekmar Group Company Profile
