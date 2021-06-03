Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Price Target Cut to GBX 75

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

TGP opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.61 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. Tekmar Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Tekmar Group Company Profile

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

