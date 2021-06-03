Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of TLS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.75.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086,628 shares of company stock valued at $101,865,124 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

