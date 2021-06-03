TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Raised by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TELUS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TELUS by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 367,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 178,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TU opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.81%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

