Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.25

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 22361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
