Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.25

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 22361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

