Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.47. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.