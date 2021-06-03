Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,620,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,749 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $191,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 335,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 98,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,479. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $609.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

