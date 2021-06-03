Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Makes New $122.63 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,881,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,625,000. The Charles Schwab makes up about 2.3% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.10% of The Charles Schwab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $234,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 106,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,462,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,336,070 shares of company stock worth $93,413,836. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 124,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

