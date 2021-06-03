Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Takes $10.35 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 233,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

JFrog stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,060. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.73. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

