Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN opened at $188.40 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

