The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $142.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Allstate by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

