The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 15.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 27.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.