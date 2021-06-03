The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE:NTB opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

