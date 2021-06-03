The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a na rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$83.28.

TSE BNS opened at C$81.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.88. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$81.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

