The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Neutral at CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$84.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$77.00. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.28.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.88. The stock has a market cap of C$99.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

