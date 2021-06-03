The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.02. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $94.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

