The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
NYSE:SRV opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
