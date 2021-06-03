The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:SRV opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

