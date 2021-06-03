The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DSGX stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,229. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

