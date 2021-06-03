The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $58.54, but opened at $60.36. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGX. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.08.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

