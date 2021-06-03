The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo Sells 4,234 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rose Marie Bravo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,158,080.00.

Shares of EL opened at $303.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

