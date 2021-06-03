The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.13 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

