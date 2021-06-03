The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADYEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.