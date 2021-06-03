The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. The Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,990,665. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.