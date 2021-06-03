The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

HD opened at $313.23 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $333.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

