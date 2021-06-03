The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Get The Honest alerts:

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The Honest has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.